Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $75.38

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $47,374,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.