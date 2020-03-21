Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) PT at $37.29

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HGV stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,598,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

