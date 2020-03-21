Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Target Price at $7.38

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $80.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.55. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

