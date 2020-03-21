Brokerages Set Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $141.69

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.