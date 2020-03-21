Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Price Target at $34.50

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $851.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

