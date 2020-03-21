Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $7.58

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 450,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CPE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

