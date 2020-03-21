Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $58.92

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 104,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $4,483,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

