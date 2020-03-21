Brokerages Set Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $55.39

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

