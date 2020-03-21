Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $8.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

