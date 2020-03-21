Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.86.

NYSE EAT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

