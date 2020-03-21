Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,870 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.60% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,992 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

