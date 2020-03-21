BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.
BRF stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
