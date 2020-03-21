BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.