BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.85 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

