Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

