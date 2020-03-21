Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.
Shares of BHR stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
