Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $33.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
NYSE BYD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
