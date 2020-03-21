Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $33.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BYD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

