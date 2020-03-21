Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.41% of Boston Beer worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $306.46 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.52.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

