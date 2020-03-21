Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.98, but opened at $101.89. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing shares last traded at $97.71, with a volume of 40,078,684 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.67. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

