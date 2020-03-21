Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Insider Acquires $14,450.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider Ryan S. Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 462,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 61,396 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.