Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,017,132.16 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackstone Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.