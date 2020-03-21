Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$4.79 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of -22.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

