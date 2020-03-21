Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

