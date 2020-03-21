Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.