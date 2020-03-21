Benoit Durteste Purchases 37,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Benoit Durteste acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £237,910 ($312,957.12).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 720.50 ($9.48) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

ICP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($21.58).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

