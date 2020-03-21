Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

BDC stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.45. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

