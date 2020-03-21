Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $42.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.52.

UBER stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

