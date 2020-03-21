Bank of America Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$17.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

GIL stock opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$14.13 and a 12-month high of C$53.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

