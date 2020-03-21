Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €19.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.05 ($25.63).

JUN3 opened at €10.93 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a twelve month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.12.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

