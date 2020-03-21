B. Riley Weighs in on BBX Capital Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BBX Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

BBX stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.86.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 226,964 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BBX Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 222,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BBX Capital by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 191,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

