Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.75 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004855 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000668 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001338 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

