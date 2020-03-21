Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on Avrobio from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avrobio from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 170,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

