Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Insider David W. Keens Purchases 25,000 Shares

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

AUTO opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.96) on Friday. Auto Trader Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 572.56 ($7.53).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

