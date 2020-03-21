Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Insider David W. Keens Purchases 25,000 Shares

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

AUTO opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.96) on Friday. Auto Trader Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 572.56 ($7.53).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

