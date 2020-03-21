Auto Prop Reit (APR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

