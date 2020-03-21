Aurora Price Reaches $0.0011 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $655,722.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.04278278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00069777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

