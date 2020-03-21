Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 148.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Athersys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Athersys by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Athersys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

