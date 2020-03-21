At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock Position Trimmed by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,462 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in At Home Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in At Home Group by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

HOME stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

