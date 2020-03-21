AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $15.35 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 3,905 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $100,631.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 550,230 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $447,295.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,267 shares of company stock worth $2,908,634.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

