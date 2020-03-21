Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.15 at Raymond James

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.15 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.86 and a 12-month high of C$13.67.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

