Arjun Mahalingam Acquires 285 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CAO Arjun Mahalingam purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,247.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $354,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WPC opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $125,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WP Carey by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

