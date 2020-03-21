Aritzia Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aritzia in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$267.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.10 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TSE ATZ opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.89. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.37.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

