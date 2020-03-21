Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Acquires £9,965.98 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) insider Henry Beckwith purchased 9,314 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,965.98 ($13,109.68).
LON:AGFX opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Friday. Argentex Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 126 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.56. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.
Argentex Group Company Profile
