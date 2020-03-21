Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Acquires £9,965.98 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) insider Henry Beckwith purchased 9,314 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,965.98 ($13,109.68).

LON:AGFX opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Friday. Argentex Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 126 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.56. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.