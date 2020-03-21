Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

