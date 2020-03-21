Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million.
Shares of ARCO stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.
