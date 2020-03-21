ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.81% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.90%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.