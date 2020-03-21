Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

