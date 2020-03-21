ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,291,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

