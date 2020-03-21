Analyzing Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banner and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.96%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.27, indicating a potential upside of 132.28%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Banner.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $607.63 million 1.78 $146.28 million $4.38 6.91 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 1.73 $21.14 million $1.40 7.46

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 24.07% 9.91% 1.26% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 19.25% 7.76% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

