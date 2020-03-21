Analysts Set Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) PT at $3.67

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

