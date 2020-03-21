Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $4.81

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -266,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

