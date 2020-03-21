Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $4.81

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -266,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.