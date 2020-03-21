Analysts Set GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $4.96

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRO. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lanzone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.