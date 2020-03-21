Analysts Set Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 2,688.33

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,688.33 ($35.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.26) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,497.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,547.60.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). In the last three months, insiders purchased 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

