Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $58.50

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,804,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,513,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,042,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

