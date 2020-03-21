Analysts Set Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Price Target at C$2.23

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. National Bank Financial lowered Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

TSE CJ opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$3.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.00%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

